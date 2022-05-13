Lodown Greenhills skate competition

latest-news,

Greenhills Skatepark saw the best of local skateboarding last week at the the annual Lodown skate competition which is usually held as part of Youth Week. This NSW Qualifier Skate Competition event is run by Cronulla's Lodown Skateboard shop and supported by Sutherland Shire Council. Greenhills skatepark was built seven years ago at Marang Parklands Kurnell, and is the premier skate facility on the Southside of Sydney. Skateboarding which is now an Olympic event means competitors have to start young,and the Greenhills event saw three different divisions,from the under 9's,12's and opens. This was also a sanctioned event and qualifier to the Australian titles with plenty of prizes and giveaways- Cash for the opens along with prizes for best trick and a bowl jam. Gavin Aston from Lodown said the event had been postponed twice because of the weather. "It was awesome to see everyone having fun and the level of skateboarding was so high. "I'm Really proud of all the kids and they put on a great show throwing down some impressive tricks and runs and it was such a good day all round." he said The best trick went to Tyrone Sutherland (opens) and Ace Aston and the best bowl run to Josh Matwijiw (opens) and Levi Palmer. Tyrone Sutherland also took out the Open Mens Final and Falicity Turner the Women's. The under 12 boys winner was Nate Larkin,girls Gabby Holmes and the under 9 boys was won by Dusty Darby over Duke Goodman.

