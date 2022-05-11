Bayside basketball players court short

latest-news,

More than 800 local Bayside residents have to leave the local government area to play competitive basketball due to a lack of competition-level facilities for the sport, according to Basketball NSW figures . St George Basketball Association director, Kate Joveski told Bayside Council last month that there was an urgent need for young people to have more access to local basketball courts. "The association has 1,000 playing members but we have to turn teams away because of the lack of competition facilities," she said. Ms Joveski was encouraging councillors to support a Notice of Motion by Councillor Paul Sedrak calling on the council to investigate potential sites for indoor and outdoor basketball courts across the local government area. "Basketball is Australia's second fastest growing sport, and with the success of the Australian Men's team at the Tokyo Olympics, and with the FIBA Women's World Cup being played in Sydney in September this year, the growth is expected to increase even further," Ms Joveski said. "In watching the young players of our association struggle during the last two years with being unable to play in competition or even practice their skills, it has highlighted the need for more basketball spaces in our community, both indoor and outdoor. "There are over 14 football fields in the area, and only three Council half courts and one full court in the entire LGA. "They are Garnet Reserve (half court), Grace Campbell Reserve (half court), Booralee Park (full court), L'Estrange Park (shooting circle half court). "As part of St George's basketball development programs, we actively encourage young players to use every opportunity to practice, wherever they can. But without local spaces to do so, they are unable to practice as often or as fully as they would like to. " Cr Sedrak said current basket facilities in the area are limited but include St George PCYC with limited space, one indoor court, one half-court outdoor. "Arncliffe Youth Centre is a new facility, two indoor courts with Pulastic 2000 synthetic sports flooring on both courts with a 'Curry Court' overlay on one," he said. "Unfortunately, neither are preferred surfaces for competitive basketball and serve a multi-sport function rather than sport specific needs. "The outdoor half court Hogben Park at Kogarah, within Georges River Council LGA, is a full outdoor concrete court and given it is always overflowing with players, it is evident more space is needed. "As a first step in creating a recreational footprint for basketball in Bayside, this Notice of Motion will propose an initial focus on outdoor facilities with the intention for this early work to then inform future investigations in potential indoor facilities." Cr Sedrak said a basketball court would cost a lot less than a soccer field. "When council builds a soccer field why ot have a basketball half-court at the end of it as well?" he said. "We have to go to Botany or Kogarah to play basketball. We should also be able to play it here." Cr Sedrak's motion, seconded by the deputy mayor, Cr Scott Morrissey and supported by council, called for: - council re-table the map identifying all existing and proposed basketball sites across the LGA; - provide a non-site specific estimated costings for full and half size outdoor basketball courts in the LGA for future reference; - identify potential new sites for full and half size outdoor basketball courts, to support prioritisation of new facilities when funding sources are available; - identify future funding opportunities. The council is to provide a report by July on the outcomes of investigations.

