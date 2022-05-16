latest-news, nsw government metro renewal program

The NSW Government is delivering new and improved educational facilities at schools, with work progressing on the $240 million Metro and Regional Renewal Programs. Each project includes a government co-contribution of between 50 to 80 per cent for school capital improvement projects. Cronulla MP Mark Speakman says the program is addressing infrastructure needs. "This program is delivering more modern facilities for our students and staff to support quality learning in our schools," Mr Speakman said. Miranda MP Eleni Petinos says the projects under the Metro Renewal Program are driven by what school communities want. "These projects are great news for our local schools as they are addressing what they have identified as their highest priority infrastructure needs," Ms Petinos said. "The program is also providing a boost to businesses with schools using local contractors and suppliers wherever possible." The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion in schools infrastructure in the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. Oatley Electorate Heathcote electorate Cronulla electorate Miranda electorate

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/0481aa13-b825-4024-958f-bb81acdfbfce.jpg/r0_168_2048_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg