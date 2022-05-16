Schools benefit from NSW Government's Metro Renewal Program
The NSW Government is delivering new and improved educational facilities at schools, with work progressing on the $240 million Metro and Regional Renewal Programs.
Each project includes a government co-contribution of between 50 to 80 per cent for school capital improvement projects.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman says the program is addressing infrastructure needs.
"This program is delivering more modern facilities for our students and staff to support quality learning in our schools," Mr Speakman said.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos says the projects under the Metro Renewal Program are driven by what school communities want. "These projects are great news for our local schools as they are addressing what they have identified as their highest priority infrastructure needs," Ms Petinos said.
"The program is also providing a boost to businesses with schools using local contractors and suppliers wherever possible."
The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion in schools infrastructure in the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.
Oatley Electorate
- Connells Point Public - Upgrade to administration facilities
- Bald Face Public - New toilets
- Georges River College Oatley Campus - Basketball court resurfacing
- Hurstville Grove Infants - Playground upgrade and shade structure
- Narwee Public - New communal building
Heathcote electorate
- Bangor Public - Playground surface and equipment
- Heathcote Public - Playground upgrade (synthetic turf)
- Marton Public - Grounds upgrade (all-purpose court) and bench seating
- Sutherland North - Upgrade to toilet blocks
- Sutherland Public - Playground update (asphalt top playground)
- Cook School - Covered walkways
- Engadine West - Playground update (back oval including drainage)
Cronulla electorate
- Burraneer Bay Public - Playground upgrade
- Caringbah High - New covered outdoor learning area
- Caringbah North Public - New car park
- Caringbah Public - New covered walkways
- Cronulla High - Hall upgrade
- Cronulla Public - Updated communications system
- Cronulla South Public - New electronic sign, new stage
- Kirrawee High - Staff toilet refurbishment
- Kurnell Public - Sports oval upgrade
- Laguna Street Public - New covered walkways
- Woolooware Public - Internal roads upgrade
- Yowie Bay Public - Staff / administration facilities upgrade
Miranda electorate
- Bates Drive - Administration block and staff room refurbishment
- Bonnet Bay Public - New shade area, fitness track
- Como Public - Shade area, completion of amphitheatre work
- Como West Public - Library refurbishment
- Endeavour Sports High - New athletic running track
- Gymea Technology High - Resurfacing of basketball court/multipurpose area, repair of expansion joints, line marking reinstatement
- Illawong Public - Playground upgrade
- Jannali East Public - Playground upgrade
- Jannali Public - Clerical office refurbishment
- Kirrawee Public - Playground resurfacing, new pin boards, new playground equipment
- Menai High - Faculty facilities upgrade
- Miranda Public - New kitchen
- Oyster Bay Public - Conversion of existing spaces to technology hub and art workshop
- Port Hacking High - Staff room refurbishment, room refurbishment and update
- Sylvania Heights Public - New synthetic grass
- Sylvania Public - Administration upgrade
- Jannali High - New outdoor learning space