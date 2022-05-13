latest-news, jordan gogos, powerhouse museum ultimo, australian fashion week 2022, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos

For the first time in The Powerhouse Museum's 141-year history, it staged a runway show this week as part of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) 2022 in collaboration with fashion label Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, originally from Gymea. As one of the official offsite iconic Sydney show locations, the show was held on May 12 inside Powerhouse Ultimo. The show aligned with the centre's vision to be Australia's leading centre for fashion. Greek-Australian creative and former St John Bosco Engadine student, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos [ISG] "Wearables for the imaginative" was founded by Jordan Gogos in 2019. The label has received widespread acclaim for its colourful celebration of community and collaboration. With a focus on sustainability and wearable art, the brand celebrates notions of gender fluidity and accessibility. For the AAFW 2022 runway presentation, ISG expanded its collaborative approach. The label joined forces with more than 50 individuals and institutions to include architects, musicians, florists and students. In June 2021, the NSW Government announced a $480-$500 million investment into the transformative renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo with a focus on design and fashion. The renewal will include expanded and refurbished exhibition and public spaces to showcase the museum's significant collection, international exclusives and programs that support the design and fashion industries. Vice President-Managing Director, IMG, fashion events and properties, Asia-Pacific Natalie Xenita, said the designer's return solidified Fashion Week's reputation as the global launch pad for Australia's best emerging creative talent. Gogos, 27, said he was excited to team up with Powerhouse for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week as Powerhouse Ultimo "moves forward into a design and fashion-led future as well as a home for creative practitioners." Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah said she was thrilled to collaborate with Gogos as his vision aligned with the museum's renewed focus on design and fashion. "The label's celebrated debut at AAFW heralded a pivotal new direction for Australian fashion," she said. She said Gogos' collaborative interpretation of the museum's collection provided a platform to transform the space with exhilarating colour and creativity. Afterpay Australian Fashion Week is an IMG event supported by the NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Gogos is also a finalist for Channel 7's Young Achiever Awards in the OSMEN Creative Design Award.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/44414da9-0a91-4774-b1e5-ac5587998ed3.jpg/r0_68_1800_1085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fashion designer Jordan Gogos presents at The Powerhouse Museum for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 Eva Kolimar