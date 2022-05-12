latest-news, Hughes, candidates, Who's who

The Leader invited the five candidates in the seat of Cook to speak directly to voters, providing an insight into their background and why they should be elected. The candidates were asked to keep their responses to about 350 words and provide their preferred photo. The responses appear below in order of where the candidate's name appears on the ballot paper. Gaye Cameron (Pauline Hanson's One Nation). I have lived in Sutherland/St George Area for 34 years. I am currently living in Sylvania. I am a Social Worker and Mental Health Counsellor with a Practice in Gymea, and also lecture part-time at University in Social Work and Counselling. I have worked in all tiers of Government, Private Enterprise and the Non-for-Profit Section with Disability and Ageing. I am asking Voters to vote for me for real change. I will not only be a Voice for you, your family and our Country, but take the fight to Canberra on issues that matter. For far too long, our Governments have invested in infrastructure for now and the future. With a growing population, we need more affordable housing, but we need the infrastructure for it - roads, hospitals, schools, energy resources, water infrastructure including new dams, and bring back manufacturing and key industry jobs to be self-sufficient and not reliant on imports from China. Immigration, we saw how Zero-Net immigration slowed down during Covid period, which gave more jobs to Australians. We need to slow down immigration giving our generations opportunities of jobs and growth. We already know Aged Care is in Crisis and it needs a change at the top. It needs to be a Non-for-Profit System and reinvest into people and not profits for shareholders and overseas health based companies taking Government subsidies. We need to implement much of the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care. The NDIS and Disability Sector. Again, the NDIS is a good system, but it has become a mess and needs streamlining and ease of access of funding to the people living with a disability rather than administrators. I also want major investment in Mental Health support in the Electorate. Climate Action, I am for sustainable and sensible climate action including increasing funding for seawall erosion mitigation along our coastline, increased tree planting in the Electorate. I invite anyone who wants to have a chat with me, prior to making the vote, please contact me on my mobile 0417498671. Catherine Dyson (The Greens) I have worked as a midwife and trained at TAFE as a horticulturist. My employment choices have been about new life, growth and planning for the best future possible. I have the privilege of representing The Greens in the seat of Cook. Life is full of change and evolving . The seat of Cook had a redistribution, a change, before the 2016 Federal election . The Greens have a policy platform of change for the future of individuals, our country and the planet. Firstly Justice for First Nations. People from many countries have immigrated to Australia to pursue a safe and good life. Truth and treaty will acknowledge the wrongs and aim to move forward together. The Greens want a change for real action on tackling the climate crisis by phasing out coal,oil and gas and transitioning to 100% clean Green electricity. The Greens plan includes working with workers and communities to find industries that will provide meaningful, long term work as the economy changes. I recently spoke with a woman whose husband worked previously in the car manufacturing industry in Australia . He retrained as a school teacher bringing his experience and knowledge to students. I recently had my regular dental checkup . I mentioned to my dental therapist about The Greens policy of including dental in medicare. She immediately became very passionate saying that everyone has the right to be able to live without pain and to eat properly. Poor physical and mental health results from inadequate dental care.These are the problems she encounters because people cannot afford regular dental checkups. The Greens education policy will restore free education to public schools, TAFE and university and make early education accessible to all.Getting children off to a good start in education is economic good sense. I personally am an enormous fan of TAFE having studied there as a horticultural student but also seeing how TAFE gave a family member confidence in themselves and allowed them to reach their very high potential. My aim in Cook is to ask for your vote in The House of Representatives and to get a Vote 1 in The Senate helping to get The Greens to have the balance of power. In the NSW Legislative Council David Shoebridge collaborated with representatives of a wide range of views to hold the government to account. I have the energy, persistence and realistic idealism to try to evoke a change for the better. Scott Morrison (Liberal Party) As the Member for Cook and as Prime Minister, I've always sought to take the values of our community to Canberra. What's guided me is family, community and country, as well as a passionate belief in my fellow Australians. I want to give people the confidence to live the life that they choose. Creating incentives to undertake a trade, start a business, employ someone, buy a home, save for your retirement - these are our great Australian aspirations. Despite the demands of being Prime Minister, our community is always front of mind. Our family home is still in Port Hacking, Jenny still drives Abbey and Lily to school in the Shire every day, and we get along to our local Church in Sutherland and to Sharks games whenever my schedule lets me. As your local MP, I want to make Cook an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Nationally, I am proud of what we achieved in the pandemic - saving lives and livelihoods. Locally, 28,200 people benefited from JobKeeper supporting 7,000 local businesses through the depth of the pandemic. Australia's economy is strong. The national unemployment rate is now at 4 per cent which is the equal best unemployment rate in almost half century. Locally, we have provided major supports to our community. This includes $25 million for the upgrade of Kamay Bay National Park, $6 million for Cronulla and North Cronulla Surf Clubs, and funding for the Lilli Pilli and Sans Souci Football Clubs. I take great satisfaction of what has been achieved locally through the Cook Community which I started in 2008. The Classic has raised more than $1.5 million for 90 community organisations. This is a vital election for Australia. We are working to a plan. The plan for a strong economy includes I am seeking the support of our local community to continue this work - to keep building a strong economy, and a stronger future. Jacqueline Guinane (United Australia Party) I have spent 36 of my 40 years in The Shire and am a 4th generation Shire/St George resident, I would love the opportunity to represent our community in Parliament. All I ever saw in the lead up to elections was slagging matches between Liberal & Labor, rather than strong policies to support our great country. I wanted to be represented by real people, not career politicians, people with real world experience who genuinely want to make this country a better place for us and future generations. During lockdowns I witnessed our politicians making rules for us, but not for themselves, as they flouted the rules, while our countrymen received fines for non-compliance. I wanted a more fair society, where we work together for more positive outcomes. When United Australia Party did a call out for candidates, I felt this was a great opportunity to be part of that positive change. We have policies for every single Australian, designed to strengthen our sovereignty as a nation, pay down the trillion dollar Liberal/Labor debt & give families a chance to own their own home by fixing home loan interest rates at a maximum 3% for 5 years, also making the first $30,000 paid on a home loan each year tax deductible, as well as encouraging regional settlement by way of zonal taxation. Covid also highlighted the need for improvements to our healthcare system, United Australia Party will invest $40 billion directly into hospitals, bypassing the states, so we can action improvements sooner. We will forgive HECS debt and make higher education free again, so we can have the best and brightest attending, without the prospect of a lifelong debt. And finally, we want to help our older generations cope with the rising cost of living by increasing the aged pension by $180 a fortnight. Simon Earle (Labor Party) I was born in Sydney and raised with my sister by a single mother. Growing up, we never owned a home. We didn't always own a car - we walked or used public transport. There were no gender roles. My mother was the nurturer and provider. We went to public schools and relied on free health care. We travelled up and down the east coast for holidays, camping. Mum grew vegetables to supplement the weekly groceries, and when we were older, she returned to university, when it was free, to study teaching and give us a better life. I consider myself privileged. Growing up, I learnt the value of family and community. I learnt about equality, compassion, empathy, and helping others. I saw how important social policies like free education and health care are for ordinary people. I learnt that a good government supports all Australians - not the select few. That's why I'm Labor. I attended Sydney Technical Boys High School, and then University of New South Wales and University of Western Sydney where I attained a Bachelor of Education. I worked as a teacher in public primary schools and as an Educator for Life Education St.George and Sutherland Shire. I have held senior management roles in learning and development in the private and not-for profit sectors including eight years as a CEO and Company Secretary. I have lived in the Cook electorate for thirty years. I volunteered for the local Marine Rescue operation. I am a member of a local surf club and led a Nippers squad from Under 6's to Under 14's, with many of those young people now active patrol members. I have campaigned with White Ribbon for 13 years promoting equality and preventing violence against women. I am in touch with my community, and I contribute to my community. I share the values and aspirations of many Australians and will push hard to ensure everyone has opportunities. I will work to restore faith and trust in politicians and the political system, leading by example. I am committed to listening to, and representing the people of the Cook.

