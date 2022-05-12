latest-news, kids to farm

Bookings for the popular Kids to Farms program are coming in fast as NSW Farmers connects schools with a hands-on farm experience. Georgia Campbell from NSW Farmers said Kids to Farms excursion funding was an enormous success in Terms 1 and 2, with thousands of dollars granted under the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment program. "We want children to understand why farming is important - so they understand food and fibre production and learn about where it comes from," Ms Campbell, who was recently at Engadine, said. "These grants make the Kids to Farms program available to more schools across the state." "The Kids to Farms program is a federally-funded initiative delivered by NSW Farmers, and the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment has offered these grants for primary schools to fund a farm excursion." It is built on the ethos of two agriculture experiences by the age of 12. Ms Campbell encouraged teachers to look ahead to Term 3 and 4, with grants of up to $1500 to subsidise costs to visit farms and agricultural sites. Kids to Farms has a list of farms available to visit, or schools can arrange an excursion and apply for funding from the program. "We're happy to help arrange an excursion, but schools can also externally arrange a farm visit and then apply for funding," she said. Details

