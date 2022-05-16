latest-news, ollie and i pet therapy, pet therapy st george sutherland shire

Inspired by her time as an employee in aged care homes, Allyson O'Malley has launched into a new venture, with two of her happiest companions by her side. The former aged care worker from Penshurst has taken the lead of 'Ollie and I Pet Therapy', her new business that aims to bring joy to residents in aged care facilities. With her two friendly pups, Ollie and Lucy, in tow, Ms O'Malley wanted to see residents smile again, after a difficult period of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions on guest visits. She became a qualified aged care worker after she was made redundant working as a personal assistant, and was inspired by her mother, who was an aged care nurse for 25 years. When members of her family needed support, she realised pet therapy could help lift spirits. Her grandmother had dementia, and her father-in-law lost his sight. She cared for them in their homes from time to time. "Having witnessed first-hand the memory loss, confusion, withdrawal and anxiety due to ageing and dementia, our aim is to bring joy and happiness to our clients," she said. The aim is to bring Ollie, a red Toy Cavoodle, and Lucy, an apricot Toy Cavoodle, to homes for group or one-on-one visits during Monday to Friday. She says a short burst of animal interaction can stimulate non-verbal interaction. "Just 15 minutes with a dog can increase brain activity and serotonin levels in seniors," she said. "For individuals living with dementia who may have difficulty using language, animals can be soothing. "A lot of residents just sit in their rooms all day and have no interaction. Many have become non-verbal. But they are more upbeat when you walk in with their cup of tea and tell them the puppies are coming. Their faces light up and it gives them something to look forward to." Ms O'Malley has prepared 'pet therapy packs' and is contacting aged care homes in St George and Sutherland Shire, to drum up interest. "I'm also aware of the mental and physical strain on nurses and other essential staff due to COVID-19 outbreaks," Ms O'Malley said. "Staff will pause momentarily during their morning tea and lunch breaks, smile and feel instantly more at ease as they see Ollie and Lucy walking through the hallways, before staff head back to the floor. "The pups also love a cuddle and belly rubs, and just being with people." Group visits are $90 per hour and a 30-minute one-on-one visit is $35 or $70 for one hour. Details

