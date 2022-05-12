latest-news,

Bayside Council has engaged a local artist to brighten up the side of the Boulevarde parking garage in the lead up to the Streets Alive Festival in Brighton-Le-Sands this weekend. Streets Alive is set to turn Bay Street into a burst of colour, light and sound with lasting murals in local laneways and temporary art works on the street and footpaths. Local artist Alice Jones, a Brighton-Le-Sands resident, who created the mural on the parking garage said to mural aims to remind people of the 'bright' in Brighton. "I have lived in Brighton for a couple years and have already grown to love it," Alice said. "I like the play on word 'BRIGHT' in Brighton, as the locals call it, and wanted to capture the history, leisure activities, culture and the variety of eateries and cuisines. "I hope that by having bold and bright letters, my mural will stand out for passers-by to read and for them to see how it is a bright place." The Streets Alive festival in Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, runs this weekend, 14 to 15 May. It is part of the State Government's Open Streets program to help communities recover after the COVID-19 lockdowns. More information: https://bayside.eventsair.com/streetsalivebrighton22/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/5b2e4802-fda1-490e-9f1e-c1550d6a3620.jpg/r21_212_1416_1000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mural puts the Bright in Brighton for Streets Alive Festival