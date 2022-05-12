latest-news,

The recent completion of two new social housing developments will add 30 new homes at Stoney Creek Road, Kingsgrove and Croot Street, Hurstville. This is in addition to 53 new social housing units recently announced for Peakhurst and Lugarno. NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) chief executive officer,Deborah Brill said the 83 new homes are the latest to either be under construction, or delivered, by LAHC, as part of the NSW Government's $470 million social housing redevelopment pipeline in Sydney's south. "Construction of these new housing projects are critical to addressing local housing needs," Ms Brill said. "Around 40 people will now have a place to call home at Kingsgrove or Hurstville, with nine ageing properties transformed into 16 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units. "The four housing projects in Sydney's south saw 176 construction jobs created, which demonstrates that an investment in social housing is also an investment in jobs that support so many local families. "The new homes at Kingsgrove and Hurstville were funded under a $250 million state-wide program to fast-track the delivery of new social housing, but the benefits go well beyond bricks and mortar," Ms Brill said. "With plans to deliver up to 3,200 social housing properties over the next five years, we're giving people in need a place to call home, creating jobs, generating business for local suppliers, and keeping the economy moving." For more information visit: https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/land-and-housing-corporation/greater-sydney

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/96faf2f2-5e1c-4819-b9ad-42c0cf49952b.jpeg/r0_104_1890_1172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Social housing boost for Kingsgrove and Hurstville