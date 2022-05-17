latest-news,

The state government has backed down on a move which would have seen small business skip bin operators and their customers hit with increased costs as high as 400-500 per cent. The Environment Protection Authority proposed imposing more stringent criteria for recycling of construction and demolition waste, which would have led to more going to landfill, with higher fees. Government ministers were silent as skip bin business operators protested. However, last week Small Business Minister Eleni Petinos announced the EPA had shelved the plans. Ms Petinos said she welcomed the EPA decision as small businesses had already battled the pandemic for two years, along with increased costs to doing business and cost of living pressures. Gymea couple Matthew and Jillian Mahoney, of MCM Skip Bins, who were at the forefront of the campaign against the changes, said they were "relieved" by the backdown. "It will business as usual and customers can once again have confidence in hiring a skip bin," Ms Mahoney said. "However, the future is still uncertain because pricing differs between facilities and we need to see where they all stand once the dust settles. "Bingo, which is the biggest player put their pricing up last week. "Breen Resources at Kurnell are smaller and independent and at this stage they haven't increased their pricing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/8aac6d82-cd32-43b4-9639-eb2bf9325b8d.JPG/r7_219_4274_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg