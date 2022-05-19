latest-news,

David Coleman was elected as the Member for the federal electorate Banks in 2013 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2019. He is Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. In this role, Mr Coleman developed the Government's $3 billion National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan during 2021 and 2022. The Plan includes a $500 million investment in a new national network of free mental health centres called Head to Health. Some of these centres have already opened, including in Hurstville. The Federal seat of Banks is held by Mr Coleman by a margin of 6.3 per cent. Mr Coleman increased his margin in the 2019 election from 1.4 per cent to 5.8 per cent, taking it from the Liberal Party's most marginal seat in Sydney and earning the thanks of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his victory speech. The Liberals enjoyed a swing of 5.3 per cent, with David Coleman achieving 56.7 per cent to Labor's 43.3 per cent, on a two party preferred basis. Prior to his winning the seat in 2013, it had been a Labor stronghold since 1949. Prior to entering parliament, Mr Coleman, 48, was a television executive. He was Asssistant Minister for Finance (2017 to 2018), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs (2018-2019), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs (2019 to 2020) and has been Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention from 2020. In his maiden speech to parliament, Mr Coleman said that the people of Banks embody modern Australia. "Many are young families raising kids, people in their 30s and 40s who do so much of the heavy lifting in our society. Some families have lived in the same home for more than half a century; others arrived in recent times from overseas. Banks has the highest proportion of people of Chinese background of any Australian electorate and people who trace their ancestry to all parts of the world." Key achievements include: - Upgrades to local infrastructure including Gannons Park, Olds Park, Oatley Park and Penshurst Park; - Establishment of a new Medical Research Centre at St George Hospital; - Environment restoration projects completed at Moore Reserve in Hurstville Grove, and Lime Kiln Bay and Myles Dunphy Reserve in Oatley; Key local priorities in the future include: - Upgrades of Evatt Park, Renown Reserve, and Hurstville Oval; - Support for local organisations including Georges River Life Centre and CanRevive.

