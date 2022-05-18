condon legal, law week, wayne condon, st george, sutherland shire

At Condon Legal the dedicated team of experts pride themselves on the fact that they get results. Condon Legal opened its doors in late 2007. Principal Wayne Condon graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2006. He was admitted as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of NSW in April 2006 and a Solicitor of the High Court the same year. Mr Condon returned to the University of Technology, Sydney after graduation and undertook his Master of Laws (LLM), graduating in May 2007. "I always aspired to be a lawyer but my employment took me into a variety of other fields until - at the age of 42 - I began my law degree, graduating with a master's at 46," he said. "I then established my own practice two years later." Condon Legal offers a wide range of legal services including: commercial law and leases; criminal law; family law; conveyancing; leasing; wills, power of attorney and guardianship; probate applications; Local Court driving matters; debt recovery and immigration. Mr Condon said he and his staff care for their clients and always take a humane approach to the problem. "We are actively involved with our clients and our philosophy is that there is no prejudice at all in relation to colour, sex or religion." Mr Condon said the St George and Sutherland Shire community offered a diverse culture and a wide range of challenges when it came to providing legal assistance. "We are proud to be part of the Shire and help its residents when they need it the most," he said. "I enjoy being able to assist people in achieving their desired outcomes which can lead to positive life changes for them in the future. Unlike some other places we are a close community where people will still say 'g'day' when you are out and about." Condon Legal promises excellent customer service and an honest approach at all times. "We are a motivated and dedicated team," Mr Condon said. "And as a result of the scope of our work, we have clients across the state of NSW, as well as a number of interstate and international clients." To find out more visit www.condonlegal.com.au.

Shire law firm promises dedicated team of experts

Mr Condon said the St George and Sutherland Shire community offered a diverse culture and a wide range of challenges when it came to providing legal assistance. "We are proud to be part of the Shire and help its residents when they need it the most," he said. "I enjoy being able to assist people in achieving their desired outcomes which can lead to positive life changes for them in the future. Unlike some other places we are a close community where people will still say 'g'day' when you are out and about." Condon Legal promises excellent customer service and an honest approach at all times. "We are a motivated and dedicated team," Mr Condon said. "And as a result of the scope of our work, we have clients across the state of NSW, as well as a number of interstate and international clients." To find out more visit www.condonlegal.com.au.