Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from an aged care community at Heathcote. Peter Elwin, 76, was last seen at the facility in The Avenue about 11am yesterday (Friday). When he could not be located, officers from Sutherland Police Area Command were contacted. Concerns are held for his welfare as he lives with dementia. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm to 155cm tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. Mr Elwin was last seen wearing black trousers, a white short sleeved collared top with black dots, black shoes and a dark coloured cap. He may be in the Heathcote and Engadine areas and may visit licenced premises. Anyone with information regarding Peter's whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A geo-targeting alert has been issued in the Heathcote, Engadine and surrounding areas. If you receive a message from +6144444444, it is not a scam

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f6a4ad67-76f0-405f-9746-26fe05d59743.jpg/r0_186_451_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg