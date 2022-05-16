latest-news, georgia Steele, Saul Griffith, electrification, Hughes, study

The average household in the Hughes electorate would save almost $5000 a year if there were solar panels on the roof, a battery, electric vehicles in the garage and electric appliances throughout the home, a study by Rewiring Australia has found. Other findings included that electrification - replacing fossil fuel technologies with electricity - would create 1630 direct and indirect jobs, and household energy emissions would be cut by 100 per cent. Independent candidate for Hughes Georgia Steele worked with Dr Saul Griffith, author of The Big Switch and founder of Rewiring Australia, on the Hughes study, providing data for suburbs within the electorate. Ms Steele was also part on a panel this month with Dr Griffith and other climate-focused independents Kylea Tink and Allegra Spender, discussing economic and legislative opportunities for renewable energy in Australia. According to Rewiring Australia, if all households in Hughes were to electrify, in 2030 the average household would save $4980 on energy and vehicle costs a year Rewiring Australia compares the amount spent today on energy, to the amount that would be spent in 2030 by using much more rooftop solar, and all electric appliances and vehicles - what's called an electrified household. The study factored in falling prices of electric vehicles, solar, and batteries through economies of scale as occurred with the development of motor vehicles, aeroplane travel and computers. Dr Griffith said shifting to clean, cheap energy would be a massive economic boost to the suburbs of southern Sydney. "If we make the necessary investment to seize the future it will look like more jobs for tradies, more money spent in local shops, cleaner air and healthier people," he said. "Electrification attacks the three huge national problems - climate heating, cost of living and national security." Ms Steele said "making the transition to a renewable energy economy will have layer upon layer of benefits for the people of Hughes and the nation." "The exciting work done by Saul Griffith shows exactly what is possible in our very own community," she said. "If elected, I will do everything in my power to drive the transition and bring these tangible, economic benefits to the Hughes community. "I'm proud to stand on platforms of urgent action on climate change and a robust, sustainable economy because I know that these two policies combined will create a better future for our children."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/79addf1d-be2a-46e9-bcc6-5379c2653abe.jpg/r2_122_4577_2707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg