latest-news, seal kogarah baby

A jetty at Kogarah Bay looked like the ideal place for a rest and a bake for this seal. The seal was taking a nap in the sun after having a dip in the waters on the weekend. Making the most the the warm Autumn weather, it attracted the attention of passers-by, who watched the sea creature soak up the rays before its next splash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/b9aa667e-43d6-4a04-9e9f-abb3f1a4d3a4.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg