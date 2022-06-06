Emergency departments across the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District have been rated among the best in NSW.
In a recent Bureau of Health Information patient survey, 80 per cent of patients at Sutherland Hospital and 76 per cent of patients at St George Hospital rated their experience as "very good".
General Manager St George Hospital, Ange Karooz, says the results reflect the consistent hard work of the dedicated staff.
"Our staff are committed to providing the very best care to our patients and these results are a testament to their dedication and reflect the extraordinary work they do every day," Ms Karooz said.
"I'd like to thank the staff for their commitment to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients, particularly during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."
General Manager of Sutherland Hospital, Vicki Weeden, said the emergency department staff deserved this recognition for their hard work.
"These results reflect the immense effort of our staff and it's a credit to the entire team, who have shown such strength and resilience while facing ongoing challenges due to the pandemic over the past couple of years," Ms Weeden said.
To further support hospital resources and improve patient outcomes, the NSW Government announced that a record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff will be recruited to hospitals and health services in the state across four years. It is the nation's largest-ever health workforce boost, as part of the NSW Government's 2022-23 Budget.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says 7674 more workers will be recruited in the first year, which will help ease pressure on COVID-fatigued health staff.
"Everyone in NSW is indebted to our health workers for their selfless efforts throughout the pandemic, remembering for a long time there was no vaccine and they risked their lives each day to care for patients," Mr Perrottet said.
The additional staff will include nurses and midwives, doctors, paramedics, pathologists and scientific staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals.
A boost to NSW Ambulance will also provide $1.76 billion to recruit 2128 new staff including paramedics, which was described as a "historic win" by the Health Services Union.
The government also announced a new public sector wages policy to provide increased pay for public sector employees including nurses and paramedics.
This new two-year policy provides among the highest public sector wages growth in the country with employees offered a 3.0 per cent remuneration increase per annum in 2022-23 and 2023-24, with a possible further 0.5 per cent on offer. It provides for remuneration increases of up to 6.5 per cent over two years under the new policy.
In addition, a one-off payment of $3000 will be provided to employees in the NSW Health Service in recognition of their work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payment covers paramedics, midwives, cleaners and all other permanent staff employed by the NSW Health Service.
