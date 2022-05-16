latest-news,

The Morrison government has promised $3 million to upgrade sporting facilities at Kareela and Woronora if re-elected on Saturday. Liberal candidate for Hughes, Jenny Ware, said Harrie Denning Football Centre at Kareela would receive $1.5 million to upgrade playing fields with a hybrid surface, irrigation and draining, and amenity improvements, including referee change rooms and a first aid room. Ms Ware said the project would would ensure the centre was "safe, accessible and fit-for-purpose for players, officials and spectators". "This venue will be brought to a standard worthy of a FIFA Women's World Cup nation, which I know many in the Hughes Community will be happy about," she said. Ms Ware said Prince Edward Park at Woronora would receive $1.8 million for an upgrade of playing fields to include oval raising, sports field lighting, improved car park, playground and fitness space renewals, along with salt marsh planting along the foreshore. "The project will make it safer for those training into the evening and the carpark upgrades will also made it easier to access the facilities and reduce traffic congestion in the area," she said. Mayor Carmelo Pesce, said Sutherland Shire Council was "grateful for Jenny Ware's advocacy, which helped to secure funding". "This phase of the project was estimated to cost $1.7 million so we are grateful that the Morrison Government has decided to assist us with this important upgrade," Cr Pesce said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/cda98626-bb55-41b1-9619-d24a0eafbe93.jpg/r11_340_4023_2607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg