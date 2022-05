latest-news, sydney weather 2022

You'd be forgiven for thinking a burst of summer had breezed through. After a pleasant weekend, the sun kept up appearances on Monday. Despite a foggy and slight toe-curling start to the morning, temperatures are expected to climb to 24 degrees across Sydney, with a zero chance of rain. It will be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures drop into Thursday, which should see a top of 19 degrees. On Friday there is a 70 per chance of rain, with showers expected on the weekend.

