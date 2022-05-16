Brighton Festival

Streets Alive lived up to its name, bringing crowds to Bay Street, Brighton Le Sands to enjoy the music, food and art works.

Streets Alive Brighton Le Sands on the weekend was presented by Bayside Council and funded by the Festival of Place initiative of the State Government as an inaugural celebration of public places across NSW. Pictures: John Veage

Singer Frankie Castley of Frankie and Charles opened the line-up of entertainment on Saturday.

The program of music included jazz, blues and swing, all adding to the relaxed vibe of the festival.

The aim of the festival was to encourage people to re-emerge and engage safely with public spaces after the pandemic lockdown. It was described as a boost to all the local small businesses.

The festival also catered for kids with a pop-up library as well as free cinema screening Happy Feet and Call of the Wild on Sunday evening.

The event was described by one festival-goer as a wonderful family day out.

The vibe of the day was colour, relaxation, entertainment and enjoyment.