Jody and Connor Mielke are a mother and daughter from Engadine who ride mountain bikes. They are both club champions at the Green Valley Mountain Bike Park and have also both worn an Australian mountain bike team jersey. Jody Mielke (nee Purcell) was an Australian representative triathlete in the 1990's travelling the world. She then turned her skills to Cross Country Mountain Biking winning an elite title in 1998, she then won the first -ever XTERRA Championship race in Asia at the 2000 Japan Championship.(1.5 Ocean swim,35 km Mountain bike, 10 km trail bike) In February she took home the gold and the coveted green and gold jersey's in Masters Downhill and the E-Bike XCO titles at the 2022 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships. Jody's 18 year old daughter Connor is more than just a 'chip off the block' she is also a Mountain biker but prefers to go downhill fast. Connor, who finished her HSC last year, is taking a gap year to compete internationally after taking up the sport at Heathcote High School. In the 2022 Australian Nationals in Tasmania Connor got 2nd in Pumptrack and 2nd in the Downhill, before flying up to Queensland for the Oceania Championships where she also got 2nd in the Downhill -accumulating enough UCI points to race for Australia overseas in World Cup and the World Championships in Downhill as an u19 Junior. This season she also won the Jam Enduro in Tasmania and the Gold Cup race in Adelaide collecting enough points to compete overseas on the World Enduro Series. Connor, who said she has never been to Europe, now heads overseas on July 1 to represent Australia at four World Cup Downhill events. "I'm a new rider on the world stage,so it will be good to see how I perform compared to everyone else" she said " I've been helped out by Norco bikes and Steel City Cycles Thirroul and worked at the Jindabyne Brumby Bar and they have all been supporting me to help me live out my dreams." Connor flies to World Cup events in Switzerland, (Lenzerheide UCI Red Bull World Cup) Andorra, then the USA (Snowshoe) and Canada Mont Sainte-where she will wear the Australian Jersey.

