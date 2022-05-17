community, peter elwin

The man who first spotted an aged care resident with dementia alone in bushland for two days at Heathcote said it was pure chance he found him. When Jono Mosley, 42, of Engadine, heard that Peter Elwin, 76, was missing, he didn't hesitate. "I had no idea who he was. I just put up a post on Facebook to say everyone should be looking for him in the national park. I always go there to run. On Sunday morning, I decided I would look for Peter." Just before 7am, Mr Mosley started looking. "I tried to listen. I was shouting out 'Peter', but I didn't think I'd find him," he said. Mr Elwin was last seen at an aged care home on The Avenue at about 11am on May 13. Sutherland Police, PolAir and the Dog Unit searched the area alongside SES, RFS and National Parks and Wildlife. For about half an hour, Mr Mosley walked about one kilometre, calling Peter's name. "Then I got a reaction," he said. "A voice called back to me, saying 'hello'. I walked about 30 metres into the bush to where the voice was coming from. I didn't know if it was him. I didn't know what he looked like because I didn't pay that much attention to the photo." Mr Elwin was lying on the ground in the same clothes he had left the home in. He looked very tired, a little bit sleepy and you could see he was cold," Mr Mosley said. "He was confused. I stayed with him until help arrived. I just stood next to him, reassured him, held his hand. A lady with a sleeping bag turned up. Then I heard sirens. I took myself out of the situation and walked away." The 76-year-old was treated at St George Hospital after he was assessed for dehydration. Mr Mosley said finding him was the "best ending". "A lot of things went his way. I could have gone down any track," Mr Mosley said. "I feel relieved for him and for his family. He's a dad, he would be a grandfather. I've spoken to fair few members of his family. They are happy he's been found and are very thankful I went out looking for him."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/848b5763-3c21-4ffb-8bcf-82160631a1fb_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1166_2320_2477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg