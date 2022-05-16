community, memory walk & jog 2022

The Cronulla community turned out in force to support people with dementia at the Memory Walk & Jog 2022 on May 15. A crowd of 380 people participated on the day for Dementia Australia's returning event that raised more than $58,000 at Don Lucas Reserve. The event saw attendees walk, jog or run three or eight kilometres. Dementia Australia Chief Executive Maree McCabe extended her gratitude to ambassadors and participants. "We are delighted to have enjoyed such an outstanding show of support from the Cronulla community, who turned out in such large numbers," Ms McCabe said. "So many people impacted by dementia find these events a great way to connect with other local people in similar circumstances. And from what we witnessed at the Cronulla event, that was certainly the case. "Our many volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure it ran safely and smoothly, and was enjoyable for all." There are an estimated 487,500 people living with all forms of dementia. Without a major medical breakthrough this figure is projected to increase to more than one million by 2058. Money raised will help provide support, education and resources for people affected by dementia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9bab1565-ad05-495c-819e-5738b560b47f.jpg/r0_118_2048_1275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg