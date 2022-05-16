latest-news,

A man has been charged over the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child at Kogarah. Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation after a report was received that a young girl had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. Following extensive inquiries, detectives from the Child Abuse Unit Central Metro attended a residential property at Kogarah Bay just before 9am on May 16. An 84-year-old man was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10 years of age, three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child under 16, and three counts of incite of a person under 16 years. The man was refused bail and appeared at Sutherland Local Court today where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on July 11. Police will allege the man sexually assaulted the young girl at Kogarah between November 2017 and March 2019, when she was aged between 10 and 12. Inquiries by detectives continue.

Man, 84, charged over aggravated sexual assault of child