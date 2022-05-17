latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who was last seen at his home at Penshurst about 8am yesterday (Monday). Officers from St George Police Area Command were notified about 10pm Milison (Mick) Todorovic, 77, was missing and commenced inquiries. There are concerns for his welfare as he lives with a number of serious health conditions. Mr Todorovic is of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, 130kg-140kg with an obese build and balding, grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey shorts, a dark blue singlet and black slippers, and uses a walking stick. Anyone who sees Mr Todorovic or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/c3444263-3791-4c0c-b59b-364a4adb63c2.jpg/r0_44_529_343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police appeal for public assistance to locate man missing from Penshurst