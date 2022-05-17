Tree removal branded as 'destruction'

latest-news,

Destruction! This is the description one resident used to describe the removal of a number of mature trees in Bicentennial Park this week. Suzanne O'Connor sent The Leader some of the photos of the felled trees near the corner of President Avenue and West Botany Street, yesterday. Others were sent by another resident. Transport for NSW said the trees were removed as part of works associated with the M6 Stage 1 and added that they would be replaced with more trees than were removed. But for Mrs O'Connor the trees will not be easily replaced. "I watered some of those trees when they were planted 20 years ago to ensure they survived," she said. "We were finally getting the trees established and now they are gone. It's a shocking sight. "There were four or five London plane trees. They were the ones I kept alive because I love them. "There were about three box trees and a large ficus and lots of others. Why would you need to cut down every established tree in the area? "It's about 500-metres from the tunnel exit so was it really necessary to cut down so many? It's a sad thing that they have gone. Any replacements will take about 30 years to grow." Transport for NSW (Transport) acknowledges tree removal is a sensitive community issue. "Tree removal was assessed in detail and approved as part of the M6 Stage 1 Environmental Impact Submission at Bicentennial Park from the corner of West Botany Street to Bicentennial Park East," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. "This was necessary as this area will be upgraded to enable widening of the intersection leading into and out of the future tunnel. "Transport understands the importance of green space to the community and is committed to reinstating the trees at the completion of the project as part of an Urban Design and Landscaping Plan. "The project will reinstate more trees than are removed and will aim to increase the overall area of tree canopy locally."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b8e69998-9420-4306-bbc4-4c3fc80f6afa.jpg/r67_0_3248_1797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg