latest-news,

The traditional "democracy sausage" will taste better at the Gymea Bay Public School polling centre on election day. The P&C Association's normal BBQ fund-raiser will include a raffle to support two schools in northern NSW - Goonengerry PS and Wardell PS - "who lost everything in the recent floods". Gymea Bay and Goonengerry are "sister schools", and the principal of the latter shared the fact that Wardell had also been badly impacted and would also appreciate some assistance. Shire businesses have jumped on board with a range of generous prizes. Ticket prices are three for $5, eight for $10 and 20 for $20, with cash and card accepted for both the raffle and BBQ. The raffle will be drawn at 2pm on Saturday, May 21. Prizes include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/0faedfff-f476-4d2c-8268-046d410ea5da.jpg/r2_69_758_496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg