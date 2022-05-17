Gymea Bay Public School election day BBQ includes raffle to support flood-impacted schools in northern NSW
The traditional "democracy sausage" will taste better at the Gymea Bay Public School polling centre on election day.
The P&C Association's normal BBQ fund-raiser will include a raffle to support two schools in northern NSW - Goonengerry PS and Wardell PS - "who lost everything in the recent floods".
Gymea Bay and Goonengerry are "sister schools", and the principal of the latter shared the fact that Wardell had also been badly impacted and would also appreciate some assistance.
Shire businesses have jumped on board with a range of generous prizes.
Ticket prices are three for $5, eight for $10 and 20 for $20, with cash and card accepted for both the raffle and BBQ.
The raffle will be drawn at 2pm on Saturday, May 21.
Prizes include:
- School holiday program workshop at Petite Pamper Parlour (2 available) (value $100 each)
- One day school holiday workshop at Dynasty Performing Arts School (value $65)
- 'Soak & Sip' hamper from Gift Me Hampers (value $79.95)
- 'Pretty My Party' package for up to 12 kids from Little Ones Party Hire (value $180)
- 1 hour Tarot reading from Life Tarot (value $80)
- Mini photo session from Create My Kaleidoscope (CMYK Group) (value $150)
- Voucher from KRS Dance (value $50)
- 1 hour massage from Gymea Allied Health (2 available) (value $90 each)
- Gift voucher for Shark Island Brewing Co (value $100)
- Kids' drama classes for one term with CACK Drama (value $180)
- Giant 10kg Cadbury's chocolate bar (value $210)
- Prizes also on offer from La Cucina Italian restaurant, Café di Casa, How Brewed Café, In Fika Salon, and more!
- 3 month membership at Fernwood Fitness Miranda, valued at $567.