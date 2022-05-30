latest-news, the south sydney vascular centre miranda, chronic leg wound treatment, emoled photobiomodulation

A Miranda vascular expert says an innovative chronic wound treatment is a potential "game-changer", after a trial showed promising results. Consultant vascular surgeon at St George and Sutherland hospitals, Gabrielle McMullin, has run a wound clinic at the South Sydney Vascular Centre for the past 25 years. She has been a specialist surgeon for 35 years. Dr McMullin was recently asked to trial photobiomodulation with the company EmoLED, a new frontier for wound management. The quick, non-invasive and painless procedure works by shining a blue light beam directly across a typical lower limb wound. The use of light to affect tissues, biophotonics, is not a new form of treatment. But recent advances in technology and science, and extensive animal studies, showed positive therapeutic effects, including reduced inflammation and bacterial contamination. Approved for use for the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the machine, which was produced in Italy, is not widely used in Australia. "There have been limited trials in Singapore. We certainly are the only clinic in Sydney and probably in NSW using it. It's incredibly new and only just emerging," Dr McMullin, who was initially sceptical about the device, said. "There are many lotions and creams that are purported to heal wounds. I was persuaded to try this one. It's been quite miraculous. I've never seen such a fast result." Dr McMullin said the treatment, which is usually a 10-week process, was effective in promoting blood vessel growth and tissue regeneration. She said wounds were "big business", and this treatment could shake-up the industry. "Chronic leg wounds cost the Australian health system about 3.5 billion dollars a year," she said. "About 420,000 people a year in Australia have chronic wounds and have out of pocket costs on average of $4000 a year. They are increasing in prevalence and cause enormous suffering, often involving long admissions to hospital. "A non-healing leg wound can be due to poor blood supply, leg swelling or skin cancer. The most common is leg ulcers. Diabetic or elderly are at risk. The usual treatment is with antibiotics and dressings despite the fact that repeated trials have shown these to be ineffective. It's a huge business. Pharmaceuticals make billions of dollars in wound treatments. It's still not mainline treatment but it's got a lot of promise." One of her patients, Paul Bailey, 64, a former policeman, suffered from leg ulcers for the past nine months. After using the new therapy on his lower leg, his wound healed within a month. "He was put on disinfectant, which is the usual response, but it got worse. His GP gave him antibiotics and dressings. It got bigger," Dr McMullin said. "He was sent to a specialist to make sure it wasn't cancer and he cut it out which made the wounds bigger. I treated him with compression bandaging and expected the wound to be healed but again it got bigger. Using the light for one minute three times a week, his wound healed." Dr McMullin said at $40 per treatment, the device has the potential to be a game-changer. "It could be extremely useful in places like nursing homes where lots of staff are not skilled in wound management," she said. "It's terribly easy to use - a portable machine that can be taken to hospitals." South Sydney Vascular Centre has also been nominated in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2022, run by Global Health and Pharma.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/52808b1f-3898-4e94-9985-889e265fb20c.jpg/r0_346_5315_3349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg