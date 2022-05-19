NSW Opposition push to preserve historic Glenlee property

latest-news,

NSW Labor is continuing its campaign to ensure the historic Glenee property at Lugarno is purchased by the State Government and saved from redevelopment. Shadow Minister for Local Government, Greg Warren MP, moved a motion in the Legislative Assembly on May 13 calling on the Perrottet Government to ensure the site did not become carved up for the sake of development. The motion followed a similar one put forward by Shadow Minister for Environment, Penny Sharpe MLC, in November last year. In that motion, Ms Sharpe called on the government to acknowledge that the proposed subdivision and development would put the environmental, cultural and historical values of Glenlee at significant risk of destruction. And it called on the Government to purchase the Glenlee property to preserve and safeguard this important and valuable site of cultural, historical and environment significance. Ms Sharpe said it was important the property was protected and preserved for future generations. "There is a small window of opportunity to ensure that the history, biodiversity and Aboriginal cultural values of Glenlee are preserved for the future," Ms Sharpe said. "The NSW Government needs to step up and save Glenlee for future generations." Mr Warren said the population boom in West and South West Sydney did not negate the importance of historically significant items in the region. "The past, present and future can coexist in West and South West Sydney, but that's something the Perrottet Government can't seem to comprehend," he said. "You can't put a price on history. Well, at least you shouldn't." Mr Warrens motion on Glenlee will come back to Parliament for debate at a future date. An interim heritage order on the property was extended for an additional 12 months earlier this year. However, NSW Labor said that was nothing but a bandaid solution. Glenlee was built more than 110 years ago by Hans and Ruby Matthei It's trees are part of a vital wildlife corridor that spans from Oatley to the Georges River National Park. Locals believe that the property is home to an array of wildlife including but not limited to: eagles, parrots, owls and echidnas. There is also evidence of Indigenous artefacts and engravings. A pontoon and boat shed are also located on the 2.5 hectare property. A Development Application for the property calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots. The 24,500 sqm property backs onto the Georges River and has an R2 low density residential zoning. In January the NSW Government renewed the Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee for another 12 months. An initial Interim Heritage Order on the property was due to lapse on February 14. Last July, the council decided to write to the State member for Oatley, Mark Coure and Federal member for Banks David Coleman seeking State and Federal Government funding to purchase the site for open space. In February, council officers advised that the NSW Minister for Planning had declined to provide funding towards the purchase of the site and that no response had been received from Mr Coleman.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/344e8544-c14f-42e1-9719-c301faeb1f56.jpg/r0_127_546_435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg