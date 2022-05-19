latest-news,

A medical practitioner has been suspended for unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct. The Health Care Complaints Commission prosecuted a complaint against Mahbub Hasan before the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal. It was alleged that between February and May 2019 while at Kareena Private Hospital, Dr Hasan engaged in inappropriate conduct towards a female registered nurse. During that time he was an advanced trainee in geriatric medicine. On July 7, 2019, the commission received a complaint from the spouse of a nurse employed in the Caringbah hospital. Among the allegations made were that Dr Hasan squeezed her buttocks, rubbed her waist at a workplace birthday event, and asked the married nurse if he could be her "side boyfriend". On October 12, 2021, the tribunal found Dr Hasan's conduct was unacceptable and breached personal boundaries. The tribunal heard that Dr Hasan denied all allegations. In a decision earlier this month, the tribunal determined that a suspension order that was in place by the Medical Council should be suspended until June this year. A spokeswoman for Ramsay Health, which owns Kareena Private Hospital said Dr Hasan was never directly employed by Kareena. "Dr Hasan began at Kareena Private Hospital in February 2019, as part of a training rotation arrangement with South Eastern Sydney Local Health District," she said. "Dr Hasan was suspended by the Local Health District in May 2019 and has not returned to Kareena Private Hospital since." After 30 June 2022, Dr Hasan will have to comply with conditions on his registration to further protect public health and safety.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/af72d531-c490-4540-b124-cf53fc58931e.jpg/r0_3_1195_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Medical practitioner suspended after Health Care Complaints Commission prosecutes complaint