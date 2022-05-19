latest-news, sekisui house

Yowie Bay is among the sites chosen for a new luxury and sustainable development, with construction set to begin next year. Developer Sekisui House Australia is bringing coastal living to Sutherland Shire with the energy efficient residential project. It will deliver nine dwellings as part of the SHAWOOD home development and is one of three sites in Sydney among its latest acquisition. Chief Executive of Residential Communities and Home Building, Sean Osawa, says the project will be tailored to the site's topography and designed to retain the natural characteristics of the area. Executive General Manager, Craig D'Costa said there is an increase in market demand for high-end lifestyle housing developments. Construction is due to begin in 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c5c61a1a-a579-4c0e-b098-6f081ac35de2.jpg/r0_9_291_173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg