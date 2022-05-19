Bronze medal win for Shire gymnast

latest-news,

When Engadine acrobatic gymnast Erin Brooks retired last year, she never imagined she would be soon performing at a world cup event in Portugal. Not only did she make a spectacular comeback, the 22-year-old's team won a bronze medal at the FIG Maia World Cup. The AcroGym Australia gymnast had hung up her competition leotard in 2021, after 16 years in gymnastics, and chose a career as a flight attendant for Virgin. When she was called up after an injury to one member of a trio, leaving them shattered after years of missed opportunities and cancellations, Brooks answered their call. The original group of Emily Cuddy, Isabelle Tarrant and Millie Hulst was ready to fly to Europe in March. "It was always my dream to compete in a senior World Championships, so when I got the call from the girls, as devastating as Hulst's injury was, I wanted to do everything I could so we could all achieve that goal," Brooks said. In their first event, the trio dazzled in their routine finishing in 4th place - just 0.5 points from the podium. Heading into the Portugal titles, the gymnast knew it would be her last time competing as her new career was waiting. It was also the gymnast's last shot at nabbing a medal at a world competition. After a solid balance and dynamic routine, the group progressed through to the finals, securing the bronze .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/c8afcc75-cde2-4a20-983f-06a181dbe43a.jpg/r34_1331_1499_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg