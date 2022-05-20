community, the village cooks, unicef cook for ukraine

Sylvania's Angela Palermo has been cooking up a storm. But this was no regular family dinner preparation. It was part of a mission she stirred up for communities in Ukraine. She joined UNICEF Australia's 'Cook for Ukraine' initiative, and donated 100 per cent of ticket sales for a Ukrainian cooking class at her school, The Village Cooks. She raised $1550. "I felt distraught and heartbroken about what's happening in Ukraine, and although my heritage is Italian, I wanted to do something to help," Mrs Palermo said. "Many hadn't cooked Ukrainian food before, so we were united in cooking, experiencing Ukrainian culture and in our thoughts for what families in Ukraine are going through. So many families have been separated and forced from their homes." Under Mrs Palermo's guidance, the class cooked sukharyky (Ukrainian biscotti), varenyky (Ukrainian stuffed pasta) and borsch (Ukrainian beetroot broth) with pampushky (Ukrainian garlic bread) and biskvit (apple sponge cake). UNICEF is working in Ukraine and bordering countries to provide urgent access to essentials including water and sanitation, medical supplies, clothing and blankets, psychosocial support, working to reunite families and support them with access to the services they require to resettle safely. "Simply sharing a meal with others to raise money makes a real difference in the lives of families in Ukraine," UNICEF Australia Chief Executive, Tony Stuart said. "We are extremely grateful to The Village Cooks. We could not provide lifesaving help to children around the world without the incredible efforts and generosity of our supporters like Angela."

