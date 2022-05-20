Where to spot a passing whale in Sydney

latest-news, whale watching sydney 2022, cape solander 2022

A popular lookout platform remains closed at the start of the whale migration season but there are plenty of sites across Sydney to catch a glimpse of the magnificent ocean creatures. The first sightings off the NSW east coast have been recorded as the annual migration from Antarctica to warmer northern waters begins. Cape Solander in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell, is a top whale watching hotspot, attracting more than 300,000 visitors each year. But National Parks and Wildlife Service is still constructing its new and safer platform that will boast larger viewing areas. Construction began in mid-2021 but was affected by COVID-19 restrictions on construction. In addition, problems with concrete in the main platform slab required remediation earlier this year. The lookout and a portion of Cape Solander Drive remain closed. Vehicle access is closed beyond Yena picnic area, but all walking tracks remain open. The upgraded whale watching lookout is expected to open in early July. Whale watching spots along Sydney's coastline

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e51f2be2-33d7-444b-a9e1-4ca4859256ca.jpg/r0_171_5315_3174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg