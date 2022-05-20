Where to spot a passing whale in Sydney
A popular lookout platform remains closed at the start of the whale migration season but there are plenty of sites across Sydney to catch a glimpse of the magnificent ocean creatures.
The first sightings off the NSW east coast have been recorded as the annual migration from Antarctica to warmer northern waters begins.
Cape Solander in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell, is a top whale watching hotspot, attracting more than 300,000 visitors each year.
But National Parks and Wildlife Service is still constructing its new and safer platform that will boast larger viewing areas.
Construction began in mid-2021 but was affected by COVID-19 restrictions on construction. In addition, problems with concrete in the main platform slab required remediation earlier this year.
The lookout and a portion of Cape Solander Drive remain closed. Vehicle access is closed beyond Yena picnic area, but all walking tracks remain open.
The upgraded whale watching lookout is expected to open in early July.
Whale watching spots along Sydney's coastline
- The Coast walking track in Wyrrabalong National Park
- The Coast track in Royal National Park
- South Head Heritage trail in Sydney Harbour National Park
- South Head in Sydney Harbour National Park
- Pelican Beach Road lookout in Wyrrabalong National Park
- Mount Bouddi walking track in Bouddi National Park
- Maitland Bay track in Bouddi National Park
- Hornby Lighthouse in Sydney Harbour National Park
- Grotto Point Aboriginal engraving site in Sydney Harbour National Park
- Governor Game lookout in Royal National Park
- Gerrin Point lookout in Bouddi National Park
- Garie Beach picnic area in Royal National Park
- Curra Moors loop track in Royal National Park
- Crackneck lookout in Wyrrabalong National Park
- Bouddi coastal walk in Bouddi National Park
- Bateau Bay Beach picnic area in Wyrrabalong National Park
- Barrenjoey Lighthouse in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park
- Arabanoo lookout at Dobroyd Head in Sydney Harbour National Park