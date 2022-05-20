latest-news, Woolooware Bay, dog ban, Sutherland Shire Council, shorebirds, shared path

Sutherland Shire Council will consider on Monday night whether to lift a ban on dogs on part of the Woolooware Bay Shared Pathway, which is within or directly adjacent to the Taren Point Shorebird Community. The community is equally divided on the proposal based on consultation carried out in April this year. Council staff have recommended to councillors dogs be allowed on leads on the one-kilometre long section, provided mitigation measures are implemented. The area, between Atkinson Road and beyond Woolooware Shores Retirement Village is listed as an Endangered Ecological Community under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016. Government approvals obtained to build this pathway were on the basis dogs would not be permitted along this section. The council decided in October 2021 to prepare a Review of Environmental Factors Addendum to examine the option of adjusting the control to permit dogs to be walked on-lead along the entire shared path, and to seek community feedback on the proposal. An independent consultant prepared the review, which concluded that on-leash dog walking could occur with appropriate protection and mitigation measures. The review attracted 229 submissions when it was placed on public exhibition from April 6-27, of which 115 supported the change and 114 were opposed. A report by council staff recommends the option to permit dogs on lead with appropriate mitigation measures proceed. The report said the review provided some mitigation measures, but it was not known how effective they would be, and further measures could be needed. Initial measures would include some clearly signed prohibited areas, including sensitive beach nesting and intertidal feeding areas, improved education and signage, visual impact screening, improved bird hide design, provision of dog faeces bins, improved cyclist and pedestrian traffic management and appropriate surveillance and enforcement. Additional measures, if required, could include time limited access for dogs on a lead, informed by times of peak use by cyclists, additional line marking and signs, additional behaviour monitoring and education with the assistance of monitoring devices and wider or dedicated sections of pathways for cyclists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/70494680-6e70-4210-8249-24e8d6510225.JPG/r0_500_4892_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Council to decide whether to lift ban on dogs on path through shorebirds protection area at Woolooware Bay Murray Trembath