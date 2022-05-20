latest-news,

There were tears and cheers as the life of legendary Kiwi International Rugby League player William Patrick Noonan was celebrated at Cronulla Golf club last week. 'Billy' passed away in December but due to Covid didn't have a funeral; his ashes being spread off Cronulla Point recently. Playing 196 NRL games in Australia, Billy had nine seasons with the Bulldogs and then played 35 games for Newtown in a 17-year career. His son Nick said the family donated his brain to the Sydney Brain Bank - which is a specialised research facility established to promote research into disorders - so now he is also a man of science. Born in Christchurch in 1947, Billy became a Kiwi National player on his 20th birthday in 1967. He was one of the most successful overseas purchases ever by a Sydney club after Canterbury secretary Peter 'Bullfrog' Moore and Kevin Ryan signed him from New Zealand. A six foot solid raw boned front rower, Bill was also once named in the 13 sexiest footballers in first grade and his son Nick said he wasn't a typecast League player. "He was a big sensitive softy and would cry in a Disney movie " he said Nick also said he loved his golf and as his diagnosed dementia set in he claimed a birdie on every hole. His big sister Julie said Bill was a born leader, but when he was a kid their mum had to tie him to the clothes line to stop his mischief. "The sea was always in his blood," she said about a man that had worked as a cabin boy when he left school. He also always surfed. Much to the chagrin of many a surfer that Billy dropped in on, if Billy wanted a wave, it was his. Through the tears, Bill's daughter Alex said he never raised his voice and was just so kind and caring never saying a bad word about anyone. The family also told of finding Bill's Newtown playing contract. The contract was for 15 thousand dollars, but John Singleton laughed when told there was a clause, (clause 2) that said " A pool must also be built at the Noonan residence." A definite salary cap rort. Billy Noonan straddled two decades of first grade football. "I was always a number one trainer and fit, and they called me the 'Orchy kid' when I went to Canterbury - but if you play first grade for 17 years your doing something right," he had said Billy did lots of things right in his life and his first love was his family. Bill's wife Julie said he always treated her with respect and like a lady. "I met him on Cronulla beach and he asked me out. I wore a beautiful long green dress and good shoes and when he picked me up I asked where we were going and he said, the Canterbury trots. We were inseparable and were great team mates."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/07e244c1-9568-4ff4-9f88-9c822eaf8502.jpg/r0_454_5315_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg