Updated Liberal candidate Jenny Ware has won the seat of Hughes. With more than 70 per cent of the vote counted, the Liberals have 56.76 per cent of the vote, two party preferred, with Labor having 43.24 per cent, according to the Australian Electoral Commission. Sitting MP Craig Kelly's time in parliament is over. He has gained just over eight per cent of the primary vote in his new role as a United Australia Party candidate. Ms Ware has 42.67 per cent of the primary vote, Labor candidate Riley Campbell 21.99 per cent, independent Georgia Steele 15.15 per cent and independent Linda Seymour 3.19 per cent. Scott Morrison has easily retained the blue ribbon Liberal seat of Cook, but his primary vote is down by more than seven per cent and nearly six per cent two-party preferred. More to come

