Coleman returned for fourth term in Banks

The Liberal Party's David Coleman has been re-elected in the seat of Banks for a fourth consecutive term. Banks was seen as a key seat in election 2022. On the close of counting on Saturday night, on a two party preferred (TPP) basis, Mr Coleman had achieved 53.45 per cent of the vote, with a swing against him of 2.81 per cent. Labor Party candidate Zhi Soon had achieved 46.55 per cent of the (TPP) with a swing to Labor of 2.81 per cent. On a first preference count basis, Mr Coleman saw a swing against him of 5.5 per cent, but was leading by 5,123 votes at the close of counting on election night achieving 45. 5 per cent of the vote. Labor's Zhi Soon has achieved 35.3 per cent of the vote with Labor experiencing a swing against Labor of 1 per cent. The United Australia Party's candidate Marika Momircevski enjoyed a swing to her of 3.5 per cent, picking up 5.7 per cent of the vote at the close of counting on Saturday night. One Nation candidate Malcolm Heffernan enjoyed a swing of 2.7 per cent cent and the Liberal Democrat's Elouise Crocker had a swing to her of 1.3 per cent.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/32277ceb-1db9-4cd1-a97b-3216fc2eb96c.jpg/r0_270_5315_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg