Coleman returned for fourth term in Banks

Sign of the times: The Liberal Party's David Coleman has been re-elected to the seat of Banks for a fourth term while experiencing a swing against him of 5.5 per cent. Picture: John Veage
The Liberal Party's David Coleman has been re-elected in the seat of Banks for a fourth consecutive term.

Banks was seen as a key seat in election 2022.

On the close of counting on Saturday night, on a two party preferred (TPP) basis, Mr Coleman had achieved 53.45 per cent of the vote, with a swing against him of 2.81 per cent.

Labor Party candidate Zhi Soon had achieved 46.55 per cent of the (TPP) with a swing to Labor of 2.81 per cent.

On a first preference count basis, Mr Coleman saw a swing against him of 5.5 per cent, but was leading by 5,123 votes at the close of counting on election night achieving 45. 5 per cent of the vote.

Labor's Zhi Soon has achieved 35.3 per cent of the vote with Labor experiencing a swing against Labor of 1 per cent.

The United Australia Party's candidate Marika Momircevski enjoyed a swing to her of 3.5 per cent, picking up 5.7 per cent of the vote at the close of counting on Saturday night.

One Nation candidate Malcolm Heffernan enjoyed a swing of 2.7 per cent cent and the Liberal Democrat's Elouise Crocker had a swing to her of 1.3 per cent.

