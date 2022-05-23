latest-news,

The game winning Dragons celebrated the life and career of St George legend Johnny Raper with a fitting tribute and plaque unveiling on Saturday afternoon at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Oval. With wife Caryl and sons Stuart, Kurt and Aaron on one side and Dragons chairman Craig Young and some of Johnny's team mates on the other a plaque to Raper's contribution to Australian sport was unveiled in the middle of the famous field. In a moving tribute the first grade team walked onto the ground with captain Ben Hunt holding Rapers number 8 jersey which was retired for Round 11 in honour of the rugby league immortal. The eight-time premiership winning lock joined St George in 1959 from Newtown amidst the Dragons' historic 'Never Before, Never Again' grand final run. He was one of the original Rugby League Immortals, he wore the fabled green and gold in 39 games, he captained Australia on eight occasions and famously, he played in eight of the 11 consecutive grand final victories by the mighty St George Dragons. Former Prime Minister John Howard had said at his state funeral he was a complete footballer but, above all of that, he was a character. "To Reg Gasnier, he was the best footballer he played with or against. To that man of many words, Jack Gibson, there was an intensity about him and he trained like nobody else. Rex Mossop, a dual international, said he hadn't seen a better player in either of two rugby codes." He would retire with 215 first grade games and 57 tries to his name, including 180 appearances and 47 tries for his beloved St George.

