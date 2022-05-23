latest-news,

Rugby League immortal Johnny Raper received a fitting send off as St George Illawarra's season lifted when they just outclassed a tough Warriors team 24-18 in the wet at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Just like in the polls on election day it was all red and white at Kogarah after the come from behind victory. Coach Anthony Griffin said they showed some real fight and courage. "The thing I was most impressed with was the second half when the game was going against us and we had to wrestle it back, which we did." Goalkicking proved the difference as both teams scored four tries but Dragons centre Zac Lomax, who grabbed a double, landed four compared to only one by the Warriors Reece Walsh. The Dragons had the best start possible when Lomax dived on a loose ball in the Warriors in-goal to score in the opening minute after former team-mate Euan Aitken slipped trying to clean up a Talatau Amone grubber. The Warriors didn't roll over though and centre Viliami Vailea scored two tries as the visitors recovered from the poor start to take a 18-12 lead early in the second half but the Dragons kept coming and finished too strong. The star of the game was Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey, replacing Tyrell Sloan who finished with a try and laid on another in his first performance of the season in the No.1 jersey to stake a long term claim for the position. The play of the day came when a rugby union-style rolling maul in the Dragons in-goal led to the match winning penalty by Lomax. The star centre had nowhere to go after receiving a wide pass and team-mates poured in behind him to push him into field of play. Amone then made a long break and was interfered in the play the ball by Reece Walsh, conceding a penalty that enabled Lomax to extend the lead 24-18. Griffin said he'd never seen anything like that rolling maul. " It was a massive play, it looked like we were going to get caught in goal so it was a sign of what they wanted to do in the second half." The Dragons now travel to Belmore Oval to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday and they may have the services of hooker Andrew McCullough back from injury.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/43e8f6f5-bdb1-46a6-b8ed-e5391a4b495d.jpg/r0_156_5315_3159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg