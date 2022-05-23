Raper's Immortal send off at Kogarah's Jubilee Oval

latest-news,

The game winning Dragons celebrated the life and career of St George legend Johnny Raper with a fitting tribute and plaque unveiling on Saturday afternoon at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Oval. With wife Caryl and sons Stuart, Kurt and Aaron on one side and Dragons chairman Craig Young and some of Johnny's team mates on the other, a plaque to Raper's contribution to Australian sport was unveiled in the middle of the famous field-he played in eight of the 11 consecutive Dragons grand final wins.

