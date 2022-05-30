latest-news, abode property agents, suzanne hibberd, sutherland shire property market 2022

Sutherland Shire real estate agent Suzanne Hibberd knows the drill. With more than 30 years experience in the property market, she's pretty much seen it all. The director of Abode Property Agents at Caringbah can add an impressive highlight to her profile, ranking in the top 10 for three awards including top women in real estate, top agents in NSW and in Australia. She placed in eighth position in the Real Estate Business top agents in NSW in 2022. "It's humbling to receive this sort of recognition but I never set out to achieve that," she said. "I just love my job and helping clients find their dream properties, especially when they are downsizing." Ms Hibberd was also the only female agent to place in the rankings in the region. "There are very good male agents. It's tough for females to prevail in the industry," she said. "If you look at the top 100 it's dominated by men but it's great to see women out there showing we can do it as well and we have the ability to really listen." In total sales volume, Ms Hibberd ranked in fourth place. But the dollars isn't what drives her. "I could say the epitome of my career was selling $44 million off-the-plan apartments in one week two years ago in Dolls Point. But it's not what makes me the happiest," she said. "If I can get someone a house who has been there for 59 years and they are downsizing to what could be their last purchase in life, that's the most rewarding." Ms Hibberd was also a TAFE mentor to young, upcoming agents. Before she founded Abode, she was a trainer with the Real Estate Institute of NSW. But warns the agent lifestyle isn't one without dedication. "It's not all driving around in glamorous cars drinking coffee all day. It's hard work," she said. An expert in development site acquisition and completed developments, Ms Hibberd says the combination of quality builders in the area and a resilient market is a confident combination. One of her latest listings is 'Oasis', a new multi-million development of 11 home-sized apartments in Tonkin Street, Cronulla. It is being built by award-winning developers Bronx, and six have already been sold to downsizers. "The fear of missing out has gone a little bit but there are still good quality buyers around," Ms Hibberd said. "The shire is tightly held. There are less buyers so you have to do more than flick text messages and emails. The bad weather has put people off and the rain has dampened levels of inquiry." But she said the area continued to attract out-of-area buyers. "With the pandemic, a lot of people realised they could work from home. The market has kept going," she said. "Yes we are going to see rate rises but I think buyers around here are intelligent enough not to overexpose themselves or borrow more than they are comfortable with. We aren't seeing the market retract in price at all. Things will hold and start to level out a bit."

