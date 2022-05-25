A stunning masterpiece

latest-news,

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 1 A masterpiece of striking design showcasing luxurious quality finishes, this incredible residence offers refined family luxury with vast open living spaces, effortless indoor and outdoor entertaining and is positioned in a highly sought-after street in the heart of Caringbah South. With a well thought out floorplan, this family home offers five generous bedrooms, with the option for both upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms both equipped with stunning ensuites. The upstairs master bedroom features a dual walk-in robe, spacious ensuite and a balcony with Royal National Park views. In addition to these luxurious bedrooms, there is a separate living area, perfect for a kid's retreat or media room. The bathrooms have high-end fittings and fixtures as well as fluted shower screens. The main bathroom includes a freestanding bath. Boasting spacious open plan living and dining areas with floor to ceiling windows, this recently completed home combines chic contemporary interiors with premium appointments across two sun-drenched levels. The marble kitchen showcases quality finishes, integrated gourmet appliances, a walk-in butler's pantry and a view overlooking the lounge area and sparkling in-ground pool. The north-facing alfresco area is equipped with a built-in kitchen including a state-of-the-art barbecue, sink, bar fridge and storage and is surrounded by landscaped gardens. This home is located in a quiet street within close proximity to parks, shops, schools and transport.

