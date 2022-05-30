latest-news,

The Ramsgate RSL Rams Junior Australian Football Club held its annual Indigenous Round on May 22. Their club philosophy and culture is based on participation, development, fun and friendships. The Australian Rules Football club is based at Tonbridge oval in Ramsgate and has junior Auskick teams (5 - 8 years old) where games are held on Sundays from 8am - 9am and include skills training, fun games and a non-contact game against a local opponent club. The club also has six boys teams (9s,10s,11s,12s,13s,15s) and three all girls teams (10s, 12's, 14s) In the indigenous round the players wore a specially designed indigenous guernsey. The guernseys were designed by local indigenous designer Rheanna Lotter from Ngandabaa Designs and Rheanna was presented with a framed guernsey after to mark the occasion. Club President Chris Nixon said the club consulted with Rheanna Lotter and the final design reflected the beaches, waterways and open green spaces of the Bayside area. "We are deeply proud that our Bayside local Junior Aussie Rules club was able to recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution made by Indigenous people over the history of our great game." Chris said The AFL and NRL clubs declare an Indigenous Round to celebrate the impact Indigenous players have had on the codes and also recognise the difference the games makes to communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/738ee689-ed72-4254-ae40-de4fbfc03966.jpg/r0_140_2598_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg