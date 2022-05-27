latest-news, weaving, spinning

The onset of colder weather means its time again for the Sutherland Shire Spinners and Weavers annual Winter Wool Fair on June 3-4, (9.30am - 4.30pm). Held at the Uniting Church Hall, corner of Merton and Flora St Sutherland, the Friday and Saturday fair shows off the members handcrafts in wool and other fibres. The clubs newest member Ellen James is also the clubs youngest member and joins a vibrant group of like minded craftspeople. Ellen previously belonged to the Goulburn Spinners and Weavers and has now found a new home at the Como School of Arts where the club meets every Tuesday. She is only 26, a proficient spinner, knitter and also a qualified veterinarian who spins her yarn mainly on a vintage Norwegian Gylland spinning wheel. "I started when a family friend was getting rid of her wheel,so I swapped a jumper for it" Ellen said " Im now onto my fourth wheel and am spinning lace" There will be spinning and weaving demonstrations and the club has also got some very talented sock makers in their group. Each year the group selects a theme for the exhibition part of the fair. Last year it was 'In the Pink',this years exhibition is "Purple Patch" and members are working hard creating hand made items to show. Traders will also be present selling a variety of supplies including fibres, yarns, fleece, books and equipment. Great morning tea and light lunch will be available to purchase- Admission is free,everyone is welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/d142a453-6b6d-4187-962b-b13045588f94.jpg/r0_140_5315_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg