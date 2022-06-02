After three cancellations due to wet weather and an unplayable golf course, the 2022 Woolooware Golf Club legacy day finally got off the ground on election day without a ball being struck.
It wasn't all plain sailing as they once again had to cancel the golf-tournament, so the registered 150 golfers didn't get a chance to tee off.
The popular JD's dining room was booked out with 200 guests but the anticipated Armed Services challenge on the greens didnt happen with the Legacy Golf Day Committee led by chairman John Stoffels enacting their Plan B with the legacy fundraiser held that afternoon with a stand alone lunch .
Stoffels said a big thank you to tournament sponsor John Hill and Pipe King Australia ,for their 60th anniversary support of their and many other Sutherland Shire charities.
Other major sponsors Highland Property,Tynan Motors,Carlton Breweries,Drummond Golf ,Sharks Leagues Club,St George Bank,JD's and many vouchers donors saw a big $40,000 raised for the Legacy cause.
"The 100 plus legacy supporters enjoyed a great afternoon and we have now raised more than one million dollars for this great charity " Stoffels said at the cheque presentation.
Woolooware GC have been running this event almost from the creation of their first nine hole course in 1959.
Legacy provides services to Australian families after the incapacitation or death of a spouse or parent during or after their defence force service, and cares for about 80,000 widows and 1,800 children throughout Australia.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
