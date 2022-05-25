recommended, Think local, sutherland, local business

ADVERTISING FEATURE There has never been a better time than now to support your local businesses. Recent events have wreaked havoc on local business and lockdowns have hit them hard. And these local businesses - whether they offer products, services, or both - tend to employ local people. On top of that, a lot of smaller independent businesses, and even plenty of franchise or dealer outlets, are actually owned by local people too. Buying local is also handy whenever you need after-sales support. The benefits are not just limited to supporting small independent operators either. Plenty of larger organisations also give back to the community in some way, be it through supporting charitable organisations, sponsorship of local sporting or community groups, or even things like DIY and project workshops to improve the knowledge and skills of their local customer base. WHAT TO DO The simplest thing to do is support the local businesses and organisations who help create local jobs, be it in the manufacturing, hospitality, retail or service sector. To really care about spending locally, make the effort to find out who it is that owns the shop, outlet, dealership, workshop or mobile service. So whenever you can - THINK LOCAL. Read our 12 page Think Local wrap here.

Think local and support your community: Sutherland edition - May 2022