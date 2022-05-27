community, st george hospital cancer care centre, metalbird australia, christina brock

A memorial service held for a dedicated former staff member of St George Hospital was marked with a new garden sculpture that stands tall in her memory. Outside the Cancer Care Centre at the public hospital in Kogarah, a lyre bird that was donated by Metalbird Australia was unveiled for Christina Brock, who died at age 61 in 2021 from organ failure following surgery. Mrs Brock was a psychologist who worked in the centre from 2009-2017 with cancer patients and their families. Stream Director of Cancer Services for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, Winston Liauw, said Mrs Brock was pivotal in Australia for developing psychological services for young adults with cancer. "As a young adult Christina underwent treatment for cancer," he said. "As a survivor of cancer she went on to be a consumer advocate for young adults with cancer and was a founding member of CanYA, a support group for young adults with cancer and their carers. For this work she was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in 2001." Former colleague Julia Maclean said although Mrs Brock hadn't worked at the centre for quite some time, she was still involved with supporting it. "She assisted a number of patients. Staff continued to rely on her expertise with these patients," she said. "Christina was a strong advocate of positive reflective practice and this will give patients who are undergoing treatment something lovely to focus on in our garden," Ms Maclean said. The statue of the bird was placed in the garden on a plinth, with a plaque. Mrs Brock's husband, Peter Walton, was there with his late wife's mother, Catherine Brock. He was also gifted a twin bird sculpture to take home, which he will place on his balcony alongside some garden pots. "It was very moving," Mr Walton said. "It means a great deal and shows the recognition of how important she was not just to me but to the community and to Australia. Christina just missed our 20 year wedding anniversary by days...so many people came and said she was one of the best in her field. They respected her. After she died I found hundreds of thank you cards from patients and their families. She was a great girl with a huge heart." On the day of the memorial unveiling, there was also the launch of Southern Cancer Care, which is the new branding of Cancer Care Centre Foundation, the fundraising arm of cancer services that has been raising money for the past 25 years. Southern Cancer Care is a non-profit organisation that supports St George and Sutherland hospital's cancer care centres by funding research that advances the practice of cancer treatment, building of patient-centred facilities and development of multidisciplinary models of care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/22446c59-1f3c-4a99-8253-4784a0e94bae.jpg/r0_76_3543_2078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS St George Hospital's Cancer Care Centre honours former psychologist with sculpture donated by Metalbird Australia Eva Kolimar