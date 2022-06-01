Wolli Creek is home to a new health care hub that will provide accessible services that promote well-being for women, children and families in the area.
Wolli Health Hub is a collaboration between South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's (SESLHD) Child and Family Health, Women's Health Program, St George Hospital Maternity Service and non-profit organisation Karitane.
The integrated hub will offer midwifery, child and family health, parenting support and women's health. Through early intervention and prevention services, it will be a place for the community to receive support.
Wolli Creek and its surrounding region was identified as in particular need of family assistance. A total of 29.2 per cent of children in the area have one or more vulnerabilities, compared to the NSW average of 21.2 per cent.
There was also a significant increase in the number of births in the area, with a predicted increase in population of 25 per cent in Wolli Creek and 44 per cent in neighbouring Arncliffe from 2020-2036.
A culturally diverse area, 24 per cent of residents have lived in Australia for less than five years, and there are large numbers of international students, temporary resident visa holders, as well as grandparents and carers travelling from overseas to look after young children.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the hub will provide significant assistance to young families in particular.
"We know that the first five years of a child's life is an extremely formative time for their long-term physical, cognitive and social development so it is crucial that we support families as much as we can during this time," Mr Hazzard said.
