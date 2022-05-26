latest-news, big brother 2022

Cronulla's Brenton Parkes is entering the Big Brother house on Monday, May 30, as an intruder. Brenton is one of 14 housemates battling it out for $250,000. Big Brother 'royalty' and new contenders have been battling it out for weeks inside the house, but will enemies unite with the arrival of two of the toughest and most cunning intruders? With strong physical and mental skills, Brenton is a threat to housemates. The intruders are not afraid to disrupt the game and the house's established alliances. Could an intruder win Big Brother for the first time ever? See it at 7.30pm Monday to Wednesday on Channel 7 and 7plus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/4f62d4ca-37ee-4fa3-aca5-fb839de197ff.JPG/r0_511_5464_3598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Cronulla 'intruder' goes into the Big Brother house