The Bayside Council local government area had 620 Domestic Violence incidents in 2021. Domestic violence has increased by 8.9 per cent in the LGA from 2015-2020, according to figures provided by NSW Police. In a Mayoral Minutes presented to Bayside Councl meeting this week the mayor, Dr Christine Curry called for the council to develop and implement an Action Plan to increase awareness and prevention of domestic, family, and sexual violence. She also asked that the Council embeds gender equality and respect in Council and the community. Bayside Councilwill also remember locals lost to domestic and family violence by creating a memorial and supporting event. "According to statistics provided by NSW Police, on average, one woman is killed every week at the hands of a current or former partner," Councillor Curry said. "One in three women has been a victim of physical or sexual violence, from someone known to them. "One in four young people are prepared to excuse violence from a partner. People from a culturally and linguistically diverse background generally misunderstand what domestic violence is and don't know their legal rights in relation to it. "NSW Police also report that Elder Abuse is on the rise in Bayside," Cr Curry said. "Of 132 local government areas in NSW, Bayside LGA is ranked 74, compared with other LGAs in southern Sydney, such as Georges-River (93), and Sutherland Shire (92). "The cycle of domestic and family violence starts with disrespectful personal and/or family attitudes and behaviours." Cr Curry acknowledged the work the council is currently undertaking to address the problem of domestic violence. Her Mayoral Minute was endorsed by the council.

Bayside mayor calls for action plan to prevent domestic violence in the local government area Jim Gainsford